Police Threaten to Unleash Chaos And Violence During SADC Summit

By Farai D Hove | Harare, 9th August 2024 – Zimbabwe stands on the edge of a potential crisis as the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have issued a chilling warning of their plans to implement severe and aggressive measures during the upcoming 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit, scheduled for 17-18th August 2024. The police, under the leadership of Commissioner-General TG Matanga, have made it clear that they will be conducting operations that many fear will lead to widespread harassment and chaos.

In a press statement, the ZRP disclosed their strategy to deploy a large number of officers nationwide, not limited to the capital Harare. This deployment, purportedly to ensure “peace and security,” includes what has been described as a “stop and search blitz” targeting both ordinary citizens and those suspected of wrongdoing. This has raised significant alarm about the potential for arbitrary searches, harassment, and abuse of power.



“We have deployed adequate police officers and resources to ensure that peace prevails not only in Harare but in all parts of the country,” Commissioner-General Matanga stated. He further emphasized that, “police officers deployed on roadblocks and other traffic enforcement duties will impound all unroadworthy vehicles and take stern action on any motorist who will be found driving through red traffic lights, going against the flow of traffic or creating third or fourth lanes on the roads.”



These remarks have been interpreted by many as a direct threat to the public, with concerns that the ZRP’s actions could spiral into a full-scale clampdown on citizens during the summit. The Commissioner-General also hinted at a harsh approach towards motorists, warning that, “This includes those who will be found driving under the influence of alcohol.”

The aggressive posture of the ZRP comes at a time when Zimbabwe is preparing to commemorate its Heroes and Defence Forces holidays. However, instead of fostering a spirit of unity and peace, the police’s planned measures have sparked widespread concern about the potential for chaos and mayhem. The Commissioner-General made no attempt to soften the tone, asserting that the police would maintain “visibility in residential, industrial areas and Central Business Districts through patrols, stop and search blitz, and monitoring suspects.”

Many citizens are interpreting this as a precursor to heavy-handed policing that could infringe upon their rights and lead to unnecessary confrontations. “The so-called ‘stop and search blitz’ is nothing short of intimidation,” commented one Harare resident, who wished to remain anonymous. “This is not about security; it’s about instilling fear and keeping people in check.”

The Commissioner-General also addressed the issue of unlicensed liquor outlets, stating that the police “will take decisive action against anyone operating unlicensed liquor outlets or shebeens during this period.” He further warned owners of licensed outlets to “ensure that they observe the stipulated opening and closing times.”

As the SADC dignitaries prepare to arrive, the atmosphere in Zimbabwe is one of anxiety and apprehension. Citizens are bracing for what could be a tense period of scrutiny and possible infringements on their rights. The ZRP’s tough rhetoric and the promise of strict enforcement actions have raised concerns that the upcoming days could be marred by civil unrest and a breakdown of public order.

The ZRP’s statement, intended to reassure, has instead escalated fears of a heavy-handed crackdown, with many worried that the summit will see the streets of Zimbabwe become battlegrounds of police excesses. As the nation waits, the tension is palpable, and the potential for conflict looms large over what should be a moment of national pride and international diplomacy.

