FC Platinum Reclaim Top Spot

FC Platinum returned to the top of the Castle Lager Premiership table after beating Arenel 3-1 on matchday 23 on Saturday.

The Platinum Boys had surrendered the top spot last week, but with Simba Bhora losing this weekend, they are back at the apex.

Polite Mwenda opened the scoring for Arenel in the sixteenth minute, but the hosts responded through Mbongeni Ndlovu on minute 41 to put the game on level going into the break.

Juan Mutudza send FC Platinum ahead for the first time in the match in the 52nd minute.

Junior Selemani rounded up the victory just after the hour and placed the former champions on forty-five points, one ahead of the now second-placed Simba Bhora.

Simba lost the ground after playing a 1-1 draw against Dynamos.

Webster Tafa scored the opening goal for the Shamva-based side in the first half before the Glamour Boys secured a late equaliser through Sadney Uri-Khob.

The match marked Lloyd Chigowe’s first game in charge after taking over the reins earlier in the week following the departure of Genesis Mangombe.

At Nyamhunga Stadium, CAPS United beat ZPC Kariba, thanks to a late solitary strike from Ralph Kawondera.

Elsewhere, Chicken Inn played a goalless draw against Greenfuel, while Bulawayo Chiefs edged Bikita Minerals 1-0.

Yadah lost 3-1 to TelOne at the Heart Stadium.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 23 Results:

Dynamos 1-1 Simba Bhora

ZPC Kariba 0-1 CAPS United

FC Platinum 3-1 Arenel

Greenfuel 0-0 Chicken Inn

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 Bikita Minerals

Yadah 1-3 TelOne

