Mnangagwa Releases Usual Rhetoric On Heroes Day

Source : Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa

As we mark Heroes Day, we stand united in honouring the brave men and women whose sacrifices paved the way for our independence.

Their legacy is the foundation of our nation, and it is our responsibility to ensure that this tradition of respect and remembrance is passed down to future generations.

Our heroes and heroines embodied unity and a deep love for Zimbabwe.

It is my hope that today’s youth will carry forward these values, always putting our country first.

As we welcome our SADC visitors, let us showcase the warmth and peace that define us as Zimbabweans.

Together, we remember the past, celebrate the present, and build a future rooted in unity and patriotism.

HeroesDay #Zimbabwe #Unity #SADC

