Kylian Mbappé Makes Dream Debut as Real Madrid Win UEFA Super Cup

Sports Correspondent

Kylian Mbappé, the French superstar, marked his Real Madrid debut with a goal, securing a record sixth UEFA Super Cup title for the club. The Frenchman, who joined from Paris St-Germain this summer, scored in the 69th minute against Atalanta, showcasing his clinical finishing skills.

In a post-match interview, Mbappé expressed his excitement, saying, “It was a great night – I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time.”

He praised his new team, stating, “We are at Real Madrid, we have no limit. If I can score 50, then 50, but the most important thing is winning and improving as a team.”

Mbappé’s addition to an already talented squad, featuring Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, and Endrick, has raised expectations for the new season.

England midfielder Bellingham, who impressed in the victory, hailed Mbappé as “brilliant” and praised his technical quality and work ethic.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti now boasts an attacking lineup capable of dominating European football.

With Mbappé’s arrival, the Spanish champions are poised for another successful campaign, and the French captain’s debut goal is just the beginning.

