Security Guard Arrested for Fatal Shooting At Gold Mine

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Police in Chakari have arrested Englam Musipa, a 21-year-old security guard, in connection with a murder that occurred at Oliander 1 Gold Mine on August 12, 2024.

Musipa is accused of shooting 32-year-old Prince Muthimukhulu in the head with a 303 rifle after Muthimukhulu was seen carrying a sack of gold ore.

Musipa was employed as part of the security team hired by the mining cooperative to protect their claim.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...