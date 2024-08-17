Herentals Queens Shine In Malawi

Herentals Queens kicked off their CAF Champions League COSAFA Qualifiers campaign in style after thrashing FC Ongos Ladies 3-1 at the Mpira Stadium in Malawi this Thursday.

Maudy Mafuruse opened the scoring sheet for the Zimbabwean women champions 20 minutes into the game, setting the tone for a dominant performance.

Agnes Tumbare doubled the lead before halftime, putting Herentals 2-nil up.

Melody Chikore extended the lead to 3-nil in the second half, leaving FC Ongos Ladies struggling to find their way back into the game.

Although the Namibian side managed a consolation goal towards the end, Herentals Queens had already sealed a convincing victory.

The win marks a remarkable debut for Herentals Queens in Group A, and they will look to build on the momentum when they face Green Buffaloes of Zambia in their second group stage match on Saturday.

