Advocate Thabani Mpofu Dismisses Bribery Allegations Against Nelson Chamisa as a “Smear Campaign”

By A Correspondent|Advocate Thabani Mpofu, the lawyer representing opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, has vehemently denied allegations that Chamisa was bribed by ZANU-PF to compromise the opposition’s efforts. In a strongly-worded statement, Mpofu described the claims as a baseless and orchestrated smear campaign, concocted within the corridors of ZANU-PF’s headquarters, Jongwe House, aimed at consolidating the ruling party’s grip on power.

“These allegations do not originate from third-wayists—who, as we now know, are spineless and tactless critics—but rather serve the sole purpose of bolstering ZANU’s interests,” Mpofu stated. “Those who peddle this falsehood must either produce concrete evidence or be exposed as ZANU apologists, deserving of scrutiny and criticism. We can’t go on like this.”

The bribery accusations against Chamisa have gained traction in recent days, fueling speculation and debate within political circles. However, Mpofu’s comments reflect the opposition’s firm stance against what they describe as an attempt to undermine Chamisa’s leadership and the broader democratic movement in Zimbabwe.

“If anyone has any evidence on Chamisa, let them produce it or forever hold their peace,” Mpofu concluded, challenging those making the allegations to substantiate their claims or stop perpetuating what he termed a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of the opposition leader.

The ongoing political tension in Zimbabwe continues to manifest in various forms, with accusations and counteraccusations dominating the discourse. As the nation approaches a critical juncture, the integrity and unity of the opposition remain under intense scrutiny, with this latest incident serving as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by those opposing the long-ruling ZANU-PF.

