Bus Runs Over A Passerby At Beitbridge Border Post

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| A Swiss Bus has crashed a man to death at Beitbridge Border Post this evening. The bus is said to have moved from where it was parked probably without the driver on the steering thereby running over the man.

The bus travelling from Bulawayo to Johannesburg had parked on the Zimbabwe side of the border to allow passengers to complete passport formalities when it suddenly rolled forward at around 7.30PM, a witness said.

The bus ran over and dragged a security guard who was manning the boom-gate with its rear wheels before coming to a stop after also colliding with a shade made of concrete.

The accident victim was alive for several minutes but people watched helplessly until she died, with no emergency services in sight.

More to follow…

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...