UFIC Prophetess Caught In The Act With A Younger Man

Spread the love

By Religion Reporter | A popular prophetess at Emmanuel Makandiwa’s UFIC church who was caught in the act by her husband on a blue sofa with a younger man, has explained the incident saying the husband left her.

The well known woman who cannot be named’s video went viral during the week.

Her husband shot a live Facebook video as he pounced on her with a younger man (name withheld).

In the footage, the man slowly moves his camera onto the two and starts asking her why she is stark naked with another man on the sofa she would not be intimate with him. The conversation suggests there was an irretrievably broken down relationship between the two before this incident.

The man then reveals with his own mouth that they have been apart for over two weeks. The conversation goes as follows:

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...