Conductor Steals Phone From Deceased At Accident

Terrence Mavheneke, a commuter omnibus conductor who stole a phone at the tragic Seke Road accident that occurred last week, has been given a one-year imprisonment term for theft.

Mavheneke, who offered help to injured people at the accident scene, stole a mobile phone from one of the deceased.

Mavheneke appeared before Epworth magistrate Esther Mutezo, who sentenced him to 12 months’ imprisonment.

Five months were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence, with seven months being effective.

ZBC News

