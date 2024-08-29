Chiwenga Faces New Threat

By Political Reporter- Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s political future faces a fresh threat as the Zanu PF Women’s League reportedly plans to replace him with the league’s chairperson, Mabel Chinomona.

This move could derail Chiwenga’s long-anticipated succession to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, post-2028.

Chiwenga was once seen as the designated successor to Mnangagwa, following a gentleman’s agreement made by the military leaders who orchestrated the 2017 coup that ousted Robert Mugabe.

However, recent developments suggest Mnangagwa is reneging on this pact, consolidating his power and sidelining Chiwenga.

As Zanu PF prepares for its 21st Annual People’s Conference, set to take place at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Grounds in Bulawayo from October 22 to 27, insiders reveal that plans to marginalise Chiwenga have now shifted focus to the Women’s League.

“Mabel Chinomona is Mnangagwa’s project, and she can easily be maneuvered by her handlers to step down when needed. This strategy aims to exclude Chiwenga from the 2028 succession race, paving the way for Philip Valerio Sibanda to take the post-Mnangagwa presidency,” said party sources.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa’s loyalists are pushing for constitutional amendments that would allow him to extend his presidency beyond 2028 despite his term limits.

If successful, these amendments could be presented to Parliament, where Zanu PF’s majority and the compliant CCC faction led by Sengezo Tshabangu may ensure their passage.

