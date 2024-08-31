Worldremit Has Blocked Me After Taking My Money

A Worldremit customer writes stating they have been blocked by Worldremit after transferring £326.24 to Zimbabwe nearly 2 weeks ago.



“They blocked their phones so that we don’t reach them,” she tells ZimEye.

The company was reached for a comment.

OUR RESPONSE:

Worldremit is now a nightmare, on customer service. It might be better to use REMITLY in the future.

“ I have. been chatting with them they blocked me no chats no calls.

I don’t know what I can do I thought ou could help I have seen you helped a lot of people.”

OUR RESPONSE:

That sounds more serious than predicted. We no longer have direct access to Worldremit staff, and they have grown from worse to worse.

