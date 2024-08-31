Worldremit Has Blocked Me After Taking My Money
31 August 2024
A Worldremit customer writes stating they have been blocked by Worldremit after transferring £326.24 to Zimbabwe nearly 2 weeks ago.
“They blocked their phones so that we don’t reach them,” she tells ZimEye.
The company was reached for a comment.
OUR RESPONSE:
Worldremit is now a nightmare, on customer service. It might be better to use REMITLY in the future.
“ I have. been chatting with them they blocked me no chats no calls.
I don’t know what I can do I thought ou could help I have seen you helped a lot of people.”
That sounds more serious than predicted. We no longer have direct access to Worldremit staff, and they have grown from worse to worse.