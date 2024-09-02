4000 Invited To Witness Chiwenga, Mnangagwa Fight

By Political reporter- Zanu PF has announced that it has invited over 4,000 delegates to the party’s elective Conference, set for the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Grounds in Bulawayo from October 22 to 27.

The Congress had initially agreed to endorse Vice President Constantino Chiwenga as Mnangagwa’s successor.

But it has been turned to push towards endorsing President Mnangagwa’s third term.

All provinces have publicly said he must continue until 2030, even if this means changing the Constitution. However, the president has said he was a constitutionalist and will not seek a third term.

Zanu PF Secretary-General Obert Mpofu said all was in place except for a few touch-ups, which were currently underway.

“At least 4 231 delegates are expected to attend the Zanu PF 21st National People’s Conference including diplomats, Diaspora district delegates, chiefs, service chiefs, Government Ministers and officials and local guests.

Mobilisation of resources to feed delegates at the Conference is on track. The budget has been confirmed and is being managed effectively.

Catering equipment and utensils will be sourced through the Party’s Procurement Committee, with specifications already submitted for technical assessment.

Additionally, the Transport and Social Welfare Sub-Committee has engaged the services of our trusted catering providers for the Conference,” he said.



