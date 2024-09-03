Bobi Wine Shot At By Police

Spread the love

Attempt on the Life of President @HEBobiwine in Wakiso District**

Wakiso District, Uganda– Security operatives have reportedly made an attempt on the life of President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, widely known as @HEBobiwine. According to reports from the National Unity Party, the President was shot in the leg and has been seriously injured.

The incident took place in Bulindo, Wakiso District, earlier today, and has sent shockwaves throughout the country. The National Unity Party, which Bobi Wine leads, has confirmed the attack through an urgent statement, alleging that the attempt on his life was carried out by unidentified security operatives.

The news of the attack was further corroborated by Bobi Wine’s bodyguard, who stated, “This is true,” confirming the serious nature of the assault.

Details about President Bobi Wine’s current condition remain scarce, but reports indicate that he has sustained a serious injury to his leg. Emergency medical teams have been dispatched to the scene, and it is believed that he is receiving urgent medical attention…

More information will follow as the situation develops.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...