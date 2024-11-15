Harambee Stars Make Last-Minute Squad Changes Ahead of Zimbabwe Clash

By Sports Correspondent

Kenya’s Harambee Stars have made two last-minute changes to their squad ahead of their crucial 2025 AFCON Qualifiers Group J match against Zimbabwe.

Goalkeeper Brian Bwire and defender Daniel Sakari have been called up to replace Ian Otieno and Adam Wilson, respectively.

A statement from the Football Kenya Federation confirmed the changes, saying: “As the Harambee Stars prepare for their final two matches in the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers, Brian Bwire and Daniel Sakari have joined the squad.”

“Brian Bwire comes in for Ian Otieno, while Daniel Sakari replaces Adam Wilson, who will miss the qualifiers on compassionate grounds following the passing of his grandmother.”

Kenya will face Zimbabwe on Friday, November 15, 2024, and Namibia on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. Both matches will take place at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa.

