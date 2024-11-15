ZRP Cop Accuses Wife Of Affair With Beltazar Type

Mutare, Zimbabwe – The Mutare High Court has sentenced Cuthbert Mupfuki (37), a member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police under the Support Unit, Sierra Troop, Changadzi, to 15 years in prison after he was found guilty of murdering his wife, Brenda Manyara. The judgment, delivered by Justice Isaac Muzenda, concluded a case that exposed the violent circumstances of the crime and its aftermath.

The court heard that on October 10 last year, Mupfuki fatally stabbed his wife multiple times with an okapi knife following rumors that she was involved with another man. The attack, described as “brutal and deliberate,” left Manyara with severe injuries, and she died on the spot.

During sentencing, Justice Muzenda acknowledged the cultural reparation Mupfuki made by paying 30 head of cattle to the deceased’s family. However, the judge emphasized that this act, while significant in traditional customs, could not substitute for a legal penalty.

“The accused’s actions betrayed his position as a law enforcement officer sworn to uphold the law,” Justice Muzenda stated. “Although he has shown some level of remorse, the court cannot overlook the seriousness of the offense.”

The court also considered that the murder stemmed from deep-seated personal issues, exacerbated by unverified allegations of infidelity. However, Justice Muzenda pointed out that jealousy and anger could never justify taking a life.

Mupfuki’s defense argued for leniency, citing his position as the sole breadwinner for his family and his reparation payment. Nevertheless, the prosecution successfully argued that the crime was premeditated and committed with extreme violence, warranting a significant custodial sentence.

The sentence serves as a stern reminder of the legal consequences of domestic violence, even when traditional reparation is made. Justice Muzenda concluded by urging society to find non-violent solutions to marital and personal disputes to avoid tragic outcomes.

Mupfuki will serve his sentence in a maximum-security facility, bringing an end to a case that has drawn attention to issues of domestic violence, infidelity, and cultural practices in Zimbabwe.

