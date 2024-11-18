Zimbos In SA Murder, Robbery & Car Spiking Arrests

South Africa– Police in Limpopo have arrested five suspects tied to vehicle spiking, armed robbery, and murder on the N1 freeway, with some of the accused reportedly hailing from Zimbabwe.

The suspects, identified as Alberto Quiton Lucas, Khoza Khumalo, Tsakirai Wedzerai, John Moyo, and Brighton Zacheche, face charges stemming from a spate of armed robberies in June 2024. Khumalo, Moyo, and Zacheche are also implicated in a murder that occurred near Bela Bela.

The suspects appeared before the Bela Bela Magistrate’s Court on Friday, with their bail applications postponed to December 9.

These arrests come amidst rising alarm over road spiking incidents, a tactic used to force vehicles to stop and rob occupants.

In May 2024, Gauteng police apprehended 11 suspects in connection with similar incidents on major highways, with one suspect killed during the operation.

Highway safety remains a pressing concern as authorities work to address this growing threat.

