Minister Lost Title Deeds To A Random Woman's Boyfriend

Harare, Zimbabwe — The shocking theft and forgery of the title deed to the US$600,000 residence of former Minister of Education Dr. Dzingai Mutumbuka has highlighted systemic corruption within Zimbabwe’s Deeds Registry. The case, which culminated in a High Court victory for Dr. Mutumbuka, has exposed serious flaws in the country’s property registration system and raised alarms about widespread title deed manipulation.

The High Court, presided over by Justice Nyaradzo Priscilla Munangati-Manongwa, ordered the illegal occupants of the Chisipite residence, Demetria Zirenga and Harrison Marange, to vacate the premises within 15 days. The judgment declared the original title deed held by Dr. Mutumbuka as valid, and the competing title deed presented by fraudsters as fake and invalid.

How the Fraud Unfolded

Dr. Mutumbuka, who has owned the property since 1988, fell victim to a carefully orchestrated scheme. His original title deed was removed from the Deeds Office by Lynna Mlambo, a supervisor, and handed to her boyfriend, Tatenda ‘Shaft’ Wakatama. The deed was forged and returned to the registry with altered ownership details.

The fraudulent deed was then used by Jonah Ngome, who sold the property for a mere US$140,000 — significantly below its market value. Zirenga and Marange, the purchasers, paid just US$45,000 initially and took possession of the house. Dr. Mutumbuka, represented by Advocate Edley Mubayiwa, was evicted in 2023 but swiftly sought legal recourse.

Court Ruling

Justice Munangati-Manongwa’s ruling dismantled the fraudulent transaction, affirming Dr. Mutumbuka’s ownership and ordering the Deeds Office to expunge the fraudulent title from its records. The judge criticized Ngome’s suspicious absence during court proceedings, stating, “Ngome is silent. He accepts the fraud to his deed by remaining silent.”

The judgment also exposed flaws in Zirenga and Marange’s case. They relied on a flawed agreement of sale and a fraudulent title deed, which Justice Munangati-Manongwa described as “replete with fraud.” Their lawyers, Hope Ndanaka Tirivavi and Advocate Method Ndlovu, were chastised for pursuing a meritless case, resulting in the dismissal of their application with costs.

Deeds Registry Under Fire

The case has intensified scrutiny of Zimbabwe’s Deeds Registry, with critics calling for immediate reforms. Advocate Mubayiwa highlighted the institution’s failure to protect registered titles, warning, “There should never be room for registered titles to be stolen by criminals, manipulated behind the registered owner’s back, and under the nose of the registry.”

The Registrar of Deeds confirmed that the fraudulent title deed lacked critical details such as official stamps and mortgage records, further showcasing gaps in the verification process.

A Pattern of Corruption

The Mutumbuka case is not an isolated incident. Investigative reports by ZimEye have uncovered multiple cases of title deed corruption, including instances where registry employees and their associates have exploited access to sensitive documents. The scandals have left numerous property owners embroiled in legal battles, with some losing their homes entirely.

Calls for Reform

Property rights advocates and legal experts are urging the government to overhaul the Deeds Registry and implement stricter security measures to prevent fraud. Recommendations include digitizing records, enhancing staff accountability, and imposing severe penalties for breaches.

Dr. Mutumbuka’s legal victory may provide a glimmer of hope for other victims of title deed fraud, but it also serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities within Zimbabwe’s property registration system.

What’s Next?

As public confidence in the Deeds Registry wanes, stakeholders are pushing for decisive action to restore integrity to the system. Meanwhile, Dr. Mutumbuka, vindicated after a nearly three-year battle, has reclaimed his home, but his ordeal underscores the urgent need for systemic change.

This scandal may be the tipping point for long-overdue reforms in Zimbabwe’s property registration processes, ensuring that homeowners are no longer left at the mercy of corrupt insiders and fraudsters.

