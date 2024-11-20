Audio Reveals Mai Titi’s Arrest and Claims of Facebook Hack Debunked

Article originally published on 16 Nov 2020

Zimbabwean social media personality Felistas Murata, popularly known as Mai Titi, has found herself at the center of a storm following her arrest at Marlborough Police Station. Audio recordings obtained during the incident have revealed contradictions in her public statements, including a disputed claim that her Facebook page had been hacked.

The Arrest and Initial Denial

Mai Titi was arrested and detained overnight at Marlborough Police Station, as confirmed during an audio-recorded conversation. Initially, she denied the arrest and accused media outlets of publishing false news about her detention. However, during a later engagement, she admitted to having been arrested and spending the night in police custody, seemingly contradicting her earlier statements.

The Facebook Hack Claim

In an effort to explain her absence from social media during the ordeal, Mai Titi claimed her Facebook page had been hacked. The audio evidence reveals a heated exchange in which she insisted that her account was compromised. However, a subsequent investigation into her account’s status revealed that the page was not hacked but rather deactivated by Mai Titi herself.

In the audio, a voice can be heard confronting her with evidence, stating:

“Your page was never hacked. You yourself deactivated your page and your personal account.”

Mai Titi, when presented with this evidence, reportedly struggled to maintain her claim by presenting a bold exterior of denials. (Listen to audio)

The saga unfolded after Mai Titi’s arrest, which reportedly stemmed from ongoing legal or personal disputes. Details of the charges remain unclear at this time, but the high-profile nature of her case quickly made it a topic of public interest.

In the aftermath of her arrest, Mai Titi reached out to media outlets to complain about reports of her detention. She accused journalists of spreading “fake news” and demanded corrections. However, when pressed during a recorded conversation, she eventually admitted to having been arrested, stating that she had indeed spent the night in police custody.

This is not the first time Mai Titi has been embroiled in controversy. Her life, often shared openly on social media, has been marked by public feuds, legal troubles, and accusations of dishonesty. The latest incident, coupled with the debunked Facebook hacking claim, has further eroded public trust in her statements.

The incident has sparked debate over the role of social media influencers in spreading misinformation. Critics argue that figures like Mai Titi wield significant influence over their followers and must be held accountable for the accuracy of their public statements.

As investigations into the arrest and Facebook deactivation claims continue, Mai Titi remains under scrutiny. While her followers may rally behind her, the discrepancies revealed in the audio recordings paint a picture of a personality struggling to maintain control over a rapidly evolving narrative.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

