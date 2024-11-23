Give Us Power, Not Excuses, Zivhu Blasts ZESA

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Controversial Zanu PF official Killer Zivhu has slammed the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA), calling it a “huge disgrace” for its failure to address the country’s ongoing power crisis.

The former Chivi South MP, speaking on Thursday, criticized ZESA for its lack of accountability and poor service delivery.

“ZESA, stop the false promises! Load shedding is getting worse.

We need honest timelines, not daily lies. Tell us the truth – will it take 5+ years to fix the problem? This generation won’t fall for empty words.

Give us realistic expectations, not ‘Hwange this, Hwange that.’ We’ve had enough!” Zivhu fumed.

He also took to social media to express his frustration, directing a pointed question to ZESA: “What’s going on? Power outages feel like demonstrations!

Are your technicians normal, or are they competing with Mozambicans in protests? Provide reliable electricity, not frustration!”

Zivhu’s comments highlight the growing frustration among Zimbabweans over the worsening power crisis and ZESA’s failure to offer viable solutions.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...