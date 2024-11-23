Lager Shortage Hits Bulawayo

Spread the love

Lager Shortage Hits Bulawayo, Sparking Consumer Concern Ahead of Festive Season

Bulawayo has been struck by an unusual shortage of Zambezi Lager, one of Zimbabwe’s most popular beers, sending shockwaves through the city’s supermarkets, bars, and drinking spots. The scarcity has left imbibers scrambling for alternatives, raising fears about beverage supplies ahead of the festive season.

Delta Corporation Limited, Zimbabwe’s largest producer of alcoholic beverages, has moved quickly to reassure customers, stating that the shortage is temporary and that sufficient production capacity is in place to meet the heightened holiday demand.

Consumers Face Empty Fridges

A snap survey of Bulawayo’s major supermarkets revealed that the green-bottled Zambezi Lager was nowhere to be found in refrigerators. Instead, shelves were stocked with imported beers and other local brands such as Pilsner and Black Label cans.

A manager at a large supermarket in the city center expressed frustration over the supply issue:

“We have not been getting supplies from Delta, who seem to have nothing in stock, and this has been for a while now. Some customers have even accused us of hoarding the product in anticipation of a price increase, which naturally is not true,” said the manager, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The situation has been similar in sports bars across the city, with bartenders reporting a significant drop in supply. One bartender along George Silundika Street confirmed that they have only been able to stock Zambezi Lager cans, albeit in small quantities:

“Most of our customers do not like cans but had to take them as they have no choice,” she said.

A bartender in Entumbane suburb echoed these concerns, adding that the shortage of Zambezi quarts has been particularly frustrating for their patrons.

Imbibers Left Disappointed

For many loyal drinkers, the shortage has disrupted their routines. Vusumuzi Mangena, a self-proclaimed Zambezi Lager addict, described a “miserable” weekend after failing to find his favorite beer:

“I describe myself as a Zambezi addict and a loyal patron, so it wasn’t a great experience when I couldn’t find it at my usual place of enjoyment. We now fear that our festive season may not be so festive this time.”

Other drinkers shared similar stories, with some reluctantly turning to alternative brands that didn’t quite match their tastes.

Delta Corporation Responds

Delta Corporation has assured consumers that the shortage is not indicative of a broader supply issue. The company stated that it is ramping up production to meet the anticipated surge in demand during the festive season.

In a statement, Delta said:

“We would like to reassure our valued customers that we have sufficient capacity to meet demand during the holiday period. The recent shortage of Zambezi Lager in Bulawayo was a temporary supply chain issue, and we are addressing it to ensure a smooth flow of products.”

The company has not disclosed the exact cause of the shortage, but industry insiders speculate logistical challenges or a temporary production slowdown may be to blame.

Concerns About Festive Season Supplies

While Delta’s reassurances offer some comfort, many Bulawayo residents remain skeptical. With Christmas and New Year celebrations around the corner, the demand for beer is expected to soar, and any disruptions in supply could spell disappointment for revelers.

For now, Zambezi Lager fans in Bulawayo are holding their breath, hoping that their favorite lager will return to shelves and bars before the festive cheer begins in earnest.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...