Warriors Arrive Home Safely

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

Zimbabwe’s senior men’s football team has returned home after securing qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Warriors confirmed their spot in the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Kenya’s Harambee Stars last Friday. Although they later suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions, their qualification had already been assured.

Upon arrival at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, the team was greeted by jubilant supporters, celebrating their remarkable achievement.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...