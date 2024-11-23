ZimEye Presents Cabinet Ministers’ Performance Review

Spread the love

By Political Reporter- In evaluating the performance of Zimbabwe’s ministers in 2024, we consider their impact, public perception, and success in achieving ministry objectives. Below are the ratings for selected ministers, ending with the identification of the worst performer.

Tatenda Mavetera (ICT)

Performance : A rising star in the cabinet, Mavetera has shown promise by pushing for increased access to ICT infrastructure, especially in rural areas. Her advocacy for digital inclusion aligns with the nation’s modernization goals, though slow rollout of some projects has drawn criticism.

: A rising star in the cabinet, Mavetera has shown promise by pushing for increased access to ICT infrastructure, especially in rural areas. Her advocacy for digital inclusion aligns with the nation’s modernization goals, though slow rollout of some projects has drawn criticism. Rating: 6.5/10

Mthuli Ncube (Finance)

Performance : Ncube’s tenure remains polarizing. While he has managed to stabilize inflation to an extent, critics argue that his policies have burdened the poor through excessive taxation. His economic reforms have attracted limited foreign direct investment, raising questions about sustainability.

: Ncube’s tenure remains polarizing. While he has managed to stabilize inflation to an extent, critics argue that his policies have burdened the poor through excessive taxation. His economic reforms have attracted limited foreign direct investment, raising questions about sustainability. Rating: 6/10

Felix Mhona (Transport)

Performance : Mhona has focused on rehabilitating Zimbabwe’s road and rail infrastructure, crucial for economic growth. However, corruption allegations surrounding tenders and delayed projects tarnish his record. Public sentiment about potholes and road safety remains critical.

: Mhona has focused on rehabilitating Zimbabwe’s road and rail infrastructure, crucial for economic growth. However, corruption allegations surrounding tenders and delayed projects tarnish his record. Public sentiment about potholes and road safety remains critical. Rating: 5.5/10

Constantino Chiwenga (Vice President)

Performance : Chiwenga’s role as Vice President has been marked by political controversy rather than tangible progress. His reported rivalry with President Mnangagwa and lack of visible achievements in governance make his tenure underwhelming.

: Chiwenga’s role as Vice President has been marked by political controversy rather than tangible progress. His reported rivalry with President Mnangagwa and lack of visible achievements in governance make his tenure underwhelming. Rating: 5/10

Anxious Masuka (Agriculture)

Performance : Masuka has spearheaded agricultural reforms, notably the Pfumvudza scheme, which has improved food security for some rural farmers. However, inconsistent rains and a lack of resources for mechanization continue to hinder progress.

: Masuka has spearheaded agricultural reforms, notably the Pfumvudza scheme, which has improved food security for some rural farmers. However, inconsistent rains and a lack of resources for mechanization continue to hinder progress. Rating: 6.5/10

Paul Mavhima (Skills Audit and Development)

Performance : Tasked with skills development, Mavhima’s ministry has made limited strides in addressing youth unemployment. Critics argue that there has been little alignment between skills training and industry demands, leaving many graduates unemployable.

: Tasked with skills development, Mavhima’s ministry has made limited strides in addressing youth unemployment. Critics argue that there has been little alignment between skills training and industry demands, leaving many graduates unemployable. Rating: 5/10

Opah Muchinguri (Defence)

Performance : Muchinguri has maintained a low profile, with minimal initiatives in the defense portfolio. Concerns about militarization of civilian institutions and the army’s controversial role in politics overshadow her tenure.

: Muchinguri has maintained a low profile, with minimal initiatives in the defense portfolio. Concerns about militarization of civilian institutions and the army’s controversial role in politics overshadow her tenure. Rating: 4.5/10

Kirsty Coventry (Sport)

Performance : Coventry has faced challenges in restoring Zimbabwe’s sporting glory. Her efforts to reengage international bodies like FIFA have shown progress, but the slow development of grassroots sports and a lack of funding undermine her legacy.

: Coventry has faced challenges in restoring Zimbabwe’s sporting glory. Her efforts to reengage international bodies like FIFA have shown progress, but the slow development of grassroots sports and a lack of funding undermine her legacy. Rating: 5.5/10

Jenfan Muswere (Information)

Performance : Muswere’s tenure has been marked by accusations of media suppression and a failure to reform outdated media laws. The lack of independence in state media remains a critical issue, and public trust in government communication is low.

: Muswere’s tenure has been marked by accusations of media suppression and a failure to reform outdated media laws. The lack of independence in state media remains a critical issue, and public trust in government communication is low. Rating: 4/10

Worst Performer: Jenfan Muswere

Muswere’s lack of progress in modernizing the media landscape and promoting transparency makes him the least effective minister in this lineup. Public dissatisfaction with state propaganda and shrinking press freedoms reflect poorly on his leadership.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...