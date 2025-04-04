South Korea’s President Removed from Office Following Impeachment

Seoul, South Korea – In a historic decision, South Korea’s Constitutional Court has unanimously voted to remove President Yoon Suk-yeol from office following his controversial declaration of martial law late last year.

Yoon had briefly imposed martial law on the night of December 3, citing concerns that anti-State and North Korean forces had infiltrated the government. However, military and police officials later testified that Yoon had ordered them to detain political opponents and block the National Assembly from voting to revoke his military rule.

The National Assembly voted to impeach Yoon on December 14, but the Constitutional Court’s ruling was required to officially remove him from office. With this ruling, South Korea’s government now has 60 days to hold a new presidential election. In the interim, Acting President Han Duck-soo will assume leadership.

Delivering the verdict, Justice Moon Hyung-bae dismissed Yoon’s justifications for declaring martial law and condemned his actions as a severe breach of constitutional order.

“The defendant mobilized military and police forces to dismantle the authority of constitutional institutions and infringed upon the fundamental rights of the people,” Justice Moon stated. “In doing so, he abandoned his constitutional duty to uphold the Constitution and gravely betrayed the trust of the Korean people.”

The ruling was met with widespread public reaction. Outside the courthouse, thousands of demonstrators, including families who had protested for months, cheered and wept with relief. Meanwhile, Yoon’s supporters, primarily older citizens, reacted with disappointment, with some voicing claims of a “rigged process” and “corruption.”

The impeachment case has been a divisive issue in South Korea, sparking weeks of protests both in favor of and against Yoon. Interest in the trial was exceptionally high, with 96,370 people applying for just 20 public seats available inside the courtroom.

News about a successful impeachment will be read by citizens of other countries like Zimbabwe with keen interest following a recent call by war veteran Blessed Geza for the removal of Emmerson Mnangagwa, in Geza’s Wednesday speech. A top kingmaker and prophet of Mnangagwa’s at the weekend said Geza is giving “all of us a bath.”

The country now looks ahead to the upcoming election, which will determine South Korea’s next leader and set the course for its political future.- Agencies

