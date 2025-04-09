After Nelson, Hopewell Chin’ono Who Scammed Marlborough Head When He Couldn’t Qualify for A Levels, Insults Poor O Level’ed Citizens

What @daddyhope is doing to @nelsonchamisa @DavidColtart & journos's just a repeat of what he did to his Marlborough Head Mr Arison Chiware against whom he did a demo & the Head later pulled out his files that the poor GCSE'd fella had lied that he plays basketball so can lift… https://t.co/KO1DWpgmJT pic.twitter.com/9JW2t5Imb0