Inter Send Strong Message To Rivals After Beating FC Bayern Munich

Inter Milan secured a crucial victory in their quest for Champions League semi-final glory, triumphing over Bayern Munich in the first leg of their quarter-final tie. The German side dominated the early stages, with Harry Kane hitting the post, but Inter’s first shot on target proved decisive.

A beautifully crafted team goal in the 38th minute gave the Serie A leaders the advantage. Marcus Thuram’s impressive flick set up Lautaro Martinez, who expertly finished with the outside of his boot.

However, Bayern’s experience told, and Thomas Muller equalized in the 85th minute, sparking hopes of a comeback. The veteran striker, who will leave the club this summer after 25 years, capitalized on a low cross from Konrad Laimer.

Yet, Inter’s determination paid off in the final minutes. A swift counter-attack led to Carlos Augusto’s cross being converted by Davide Frattesi, securing a vital win for the visitors.

The defeat marked the end of Bayern’s 22-match unbeaten home run in the Champions League, which dated back to 2021. The second leg at the San Siro will take place on April 16, with the winner advancing to face either Barcelona or Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals.

The Champions League final will be held at Bayern’s Allianz Arena on May 31.

