Mbare Musika Re-Opens After Major Overhaul

By Business Reporter-The country’s oldest and largest Indigenous market, Mbare Musika has re-opened its doors after a year-long closure for extensive renovations following a devastating fire that gutted the trading hub.

The blaze, which occurred in late 2023, destroyed hundreds of market stalls and goods worth thousands of dollars and left many vendors without a source of livelihood.

In response, the government initiated a comprehensive overhaul of the market, tasking the relevant authorities with its reconstruction and modernisation.

The newly-built Mbare Musika Market is now a symbol of resilience and renewal, offering modern, hygienic, and well-regulated trading spaces for vendors and customers alike.

Purposefully designed from the ground up, the facility blends functionality with inclusivity to meet the evolving needs of urban traders.

The revamped complex boasts a sustainable water system, delivering 120,000 litres daily through boreholes.

This supports fully serviced public toilets, a washing bay for fresh produce, and routine cleaning operations aimed at ensuring high standards of hygiene and safety.

Security has also been prioritised, with the market featuring CCTV surveillance, secure parking facilities, and on-site personnel to ensure a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.

A waste management system has also been put in place to maintain cleanliness and environmental compliance.

A significant feature of the new market is its on-site micro-lending facility, designed to offer capital access to small-scale traders looking to grow their businesses.

The inclusion of vetted porters to assist shoppers adds a layer of trust and convenience to the market experience.

The Mbare Retail Market Traders’ Association chairperson, Mr Erasmus Fofo, confirmed that consultations were underway regarding stall fees, which will be gazetted in due course.

He emphasized that the new market would remain affordable for the majority of vendors, despite attempts by space barons to exploit the situation.

“This project is meant to empower traders, not enrich a few opportunists,” said Mr Fofo, who also indicated that the space barons had been stopped from interfering in the allocation process.

Mbare Musika has long been the beating heart of Harare’s informal economy.

Established decades ago, it has served as a vital trading centre connecting rural farmers with urban consumers.

Known for its energetic atmosphere, the market has traditionally housed fresh produce vendors, transport operators, informal traders, and small-scale entrepreneurs from across the country.

Beyond commerce, Mbare Musika has historically played a social and cultural role—supporting livelihoods, fostering informal networks, and serving as a melting pot of people from diverse backgrounds.

The re-opening of the market marks not just a structural upgrade but a socio-economic revival, with authorities hoping that it becomes a prototype for similar urban renewal initiatives across the country.

