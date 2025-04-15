The record broken by John Marquis

On March 1, 2025, Shrewsbury Town striker John Marquis made headlines for an unfortunate reason. He equaled the record for the fastest red card in English professional football history. The https://www.1xbet.ug/ website also allows you to wager on whether a footballer will see a red card too.

Marquis was dismissed just 13 seconds into a League One fixture against Peterborough United, after an aerial challenge in which he was deemed to have elbowed defender Sam Hughes. The incident occurred during the first real contest for the ball, setting the tone for what became a dramatic afternoon. At 1xBet you can always wager on the best football matches in the world too.

A controversial moment

The red card matched a long-standing record set by Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Kevin Pressman in 2000, who was also sent off just 13 seconds into a game for handling the ball outside his area. It is really simple to find out how to download 1xBet safely, which will also allow you to wager on everything that happens during football matches too.

Marquis, known for his combative playing style, looked visibly stunned as the referee reached for the red card so early in the match. The decision sparked immediate controversy, with Shrewsbury manager Gareth Ainsworth strongly contesting the call after the match. By discovering how to safely download the 1xBet app into your device, you will also be able to make mobile wagers on English football too.

All sorts of reactions

Ainsworth stated that Marquis’s challenge was not malicious and that the striker had no intent to cause harm. He also added that in his view, the referee had overreacted. He believed that a yellow card would have sufficed, particularly given the lack of any clear injury or serious foul play. The manager emphasized how the decision drastically altered the course of the match. The platform 1xBet provides safe football betting on the most exciting matches of this sport too.

Despite being reduced to 10 men almost immediately, Shrewsbury managed to rally for a time. They equalized through a penalty converted by Mal Benning, showing resilience in the face of adversity. However, the numerical disadvantage eventually told, and Peterborough ran out 3-1 winners. The goalscorers were:

Tayo Edun;

Malvin Benning;

Malik Mothersille;

and Chris Conn-Clarke.

There is safe football betting provided by 1xBet on other occurrences from the football world too. The incident has since sparked debate about the consistency of officiating and the fine margins that can dramatically affect a match. For Marquis, the moment is likely one he’ll want to forget, despite now being etched into the history books for a record he never intended to chase.

Disclaimer:

1XBET is regulated by the Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board. Betting is addictive and can be psychologically harmful

25+

