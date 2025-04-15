Zimsec Exams Leak

By Muancaho Gwamanda- Authorities in Kwkwe have arrested a 23-year-old man for planning to leak the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) Ordinary and Advanced level June examination papers.

Tadiwanashe Frank Chiminya, a student at a local polytechnic college, appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyofacing charges of fraud. The name of his institution was not disclosed in court.

Chiminya is accused of creating a WhatsApp group with over 900 members as part of a scheme to distribute the leaked exam papers. The complainant in the case is ZIMSEC.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Inspector Sizinkosi Ncube, opposed bail, stating that Chiminya’s actions had disrupted ZIMSEC’s exam preparations, forcing the suspension of printing while police investigated the alleged leak.

Ncube further told the court that Chiminya initially refused to unlock his phone for over six hours and posed a flight risk due to the seriousness of the offence.

The court reserved its ruling on bail until Thursday.

According to the prosecution, led by Ms. Nomsa Kangara, Chiminya allegedly created a WhatsApp group titled June 2025 ZIMSEC Group and Exam Papers in November 2024 using an Econet number, 0787815406.

He claimed to have access to leaked ZIMSEC papers and solicited payments from members of the group.

Group members were instructed to send payments via Innbucks to an account registered under the name Admire Magaya,using the number 0784128996.

ZIMSEC received a tip-off and joined the group using an invite link. Investigations revealed that Chiminya had misrepresented himself as a source of leaked exams, tarnishing the council’s image and credibility.

The matter was then reported to the police.

Chiminya was arrested on April 12 at his home in Kwekwe.

Police seized an iPhone and two Econet SIM cards—0787815406 and 0784128996—allegedly used in the operation.

A Tecno Spark 9 device with a NetOne line, along with the WhatsApp group itself, was also taken as evidence.

Prosecutors said Chiminya’s actions caused significant damage to ZIMSEC’s reputation and disrupted its administrative processes.

— State Media

