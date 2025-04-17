Love Triangle Ends in Tragedy: Zimbabwean Bouncer Killed in Johannesburg …
17 April 2025
By A Correspondent
A Zimbabwean bouncer, Emmanuel Mahamba, has lost his life in a brutal love triangle incident in Rivonia, Johannesburg.
According to reports, Mahamba was having an affair with a woman named Thombizodzwa, who was also romantically involved with a Ugandan man.
In a fit of rage, the Ugandan suspect allegedly hit Mahamba twice before driving over him seven times in a Ford Ranger. The attack left Mahamba with fatal injuries.
The deceased was based in Centurion and hailed from Mvuma, Zimbabwe.
The community is left in shock following the tragic incident.