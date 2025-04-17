Love Triangle Ends in Tragedy: Zimbabwean Bouncer Killed in Johannesburg …

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

A Zimbabwean bouncer, Emmanuel Mahamba, has lost his life in a brutal love triangle incident in Rivonia, Johannesburg.

According to reports, Mahamba was having an affair with a woman named Thombizodzwa, who was also romantically involved with a Ugandan man.

In a fit of rage, the Ugandan suspect allegedly hit Mahamba twice before driving over him seven times in a Ford Ranger. The attack left Mahamba with fatal injuries.

The deceased was based in Centurion and hailed from Mvuma, Zimbabwe.

The community is left in shock following the tragic incident.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...