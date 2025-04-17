Should Pastor Charamba Be Allowed To Lay Hands On Pinjisi’s Family Same Hands That Enjoy The Stolen Car Money That Could Have Saved Tatenda?

Thursday Afternoon Scene at Tatenda Pinjisi’s Funeral Sparks Mixed Reactions

Chitungwiza, Zimbabwe – April 17, 2025

A deeply emotional scene unfolded under the shade of a mango tree on Thursday afternoon, as mourners gathered to bid farewell to the late Sungura musician Tatenda Pinjisi. Among them was Pastor Charles Charamba, seen laying hands on the grieving family in what appeared to be a moment of spiritual intercession. Eyes shut, tears flowing, and hands firmly placed on the heads of the bereaved, Charamba was surrounded by other clergy as he led a prayer marked by both solemnity and sorrow.



Pastor Charles Charamba praying at Pinjisi’s fineral

But the moment—captured in a widely shared photograph—has sparked fierce public debate and emotional questions about symbolism, sincerity, and accountability in Zimbabwe’s moral and political landscape.

“What kind of spirit is Pastor Charamba imparting?” many onlookers have asked. “Is it comfort for the grieving or complicity in the broken system that led us here?”

The grief-stricken scene would ordinarily be a portrait of pastoral compassion, but for many Zimbabweans, it is layered with uncomfortable contradictions. Just weeks ago, Pastor Charamba was one of several public figures gifted luxury vehicles by flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivayo—a man known for lavish donations to select religious and cultural personalities. The same hands now praying over Tatenda’s family, critics note, are the ones that daily touch the opulent car keys, leather interiors, and cash envelopes that symbolize elite privilege in a country where basic healthcare is a luxury.

Tatenda Pinjisi died in agony after a car accident—not from the crash itself, but due to the painful absence of painkillers in a state hospital. As family members watched helplessly, Zimbabwe’s under-resourced public health system failed him. The viral footage of his suffering has ignited a national outcry over the glaring disparity between Zimbabwe’s wealthy elites and the rest of its citizens.

“If even one of those cars had been sold to buy medicine,” one mourner whispered, “Tatenda might still be here,” says Ken Kangarwe.

As Charamba stood before the broken family, offering prayer and solace, some mourners bowed in reverence—while others turned away in disillusionment. The air was thick not just with grief, but with questions: about power, priorities, and performative faith. Can spiritual leaders who benefit from opulence still credibly minister to those crushed by poverty? Can tears truly cleanse the conscience when injustice continues unchecked?

In a nation reckoning with what many call “the price of misplaced devotion,” this image may be remembered not only as a moment of mourning—but as a symbol of the contradictions that haunt the soul of Zimbabwe.

