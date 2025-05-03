Mnangagwa In Secret Meeting With Obasanjo

By A Correspondent

Zanu PF leader and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa held a closed-door meeting with former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo at State House in Harare on Friday, fueling speculation amid rising tensions within the ruling party.

The visit, which was not announced in advance, has stirred political chatter as internal disputes within Zanu PF continue to escalate. With increasing pressure from within the party, observers suggest that Mnangagwa may be seeking counsel from Obasanjo, a respected elder statesman on the African continent.

“President ED Mnangagwa met with former Nigerian President, His Excellency Olusegun Obasanjo, at State House in Harare,” Zanu PF said in a brief statement on Friday. The party, however, did not provide any details on the agenda or outcome of the meeting.

The timing of Obasanjo’s visit comes amid growing unrest in Zanu PF ranks. Prominent war veteran Blessed Geza recently called on Mnangagwa to resign, citing the president’s alleged incapacity and the unchecked looting of public funds by his inner circle.

“Mnangagwa must go. He has failed to lead and has allowed his cronies to plunder state resources with impunity,” Geza said in a strongly worded statement earlier this week.

While the meeting’s purpose remains undisclosed, its secrecy and the current political climate suggest that the Zanu PF leader may be maneuvering to address internal dissent and shore up his waning support.

