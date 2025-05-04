Horror As 15 Die In Head-on Collision

By Tinashe Sambiri



A devastating head-on collision on the R63 between Adelaide and Maqoma in the Eastern Cape has claimed 15 lives, with five others seriously injured. The accident involved a fully loaded minibus taxi and a bakkie.

According to Unathi Binqose, Provincial Transport Department Spokesperson, the Toyota Quantum taxi was traveling from Qonce to Cape Town, while the bakkie was heading in the opposite direction. Both drivers died on the scene, along with 13 passengers. One passenger succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

The severity of the crash has prompted an investigation, with police opening an inquest docket. Binqose described it as one of the deadliest crashes in the Eastern Cape in recent times.

“The MEC for Transport in the Eastern Cape, Mr. Xolile Nqatha, says our thoughts and prayers are with those families that have lost their loved ones, and we are calling for investigators to leave nothing to chance,” Binqose added. The incident has left the community in shock, with many calling for thorough investigations to determine the cause of the tragic accident.

