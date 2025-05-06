High Court reserves judgment on 95 suspects accused of demonstrating on March 31

Spread the love

High Court reserves judgment on 95 suspects accused of demonstrating on March 31, judge accuses the state of mishandling the case

https://x.com/zimeye/status/1907018451832422908?s=46

High Court judge Justice Esther Muremba on Monday reserved her ruling in a matter where 95 Harare citizens are accused of staging protests calling for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s resignation to this Friday.

https://x.com/zimeye/status/1907018451832422908?s=46

https://x.com/zimeye/status/1907018451832422908?s=46

Muremba, however, blasted the state over how it has handled the matter of the suspects, noting that its case is weak.

It emerged that the state has only managed to record 15 witness statements since the group was arrested a month ago.

Prosecution also conceded that the lower court misdirected when it denied the suspects bail.

Charles Muchemwa also told the judge that the case of one Munyaradzi Mazhiri, who was granted bail last week, was not different from that of the locked-up suspects.

The judge said what the state is doing to the suspects is not fair and also shows that its docket is empty.

Out of 95, there are only 15 statements by arresting details explaining where the accused were arrested.

“If we are to proceed to trial, what evidence are you going to use against them?

“It shows that you have nothing in your docket,” she said.

The judge added, “How can you have a whole lot of people in custody without witnesses? So that after two years you can withdraw charges after they have languished in prison? Is the state being fair?” she asked.

Muchemwa agreed that the case might be difficult to prosecute.

The 95 have been languishing in jail since their arrest on March 31.

They were denied bail by the magistrates’ court which ruled that they might reoffend.

The suspects contend that they had nothing to do with the protests and were involved in a dragnet arrest.

They are being represented by Jeremiah Bamu of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.- ZimEye

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...