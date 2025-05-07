Chivayo, Bushiri Impending Arrests Top Anti-Corruption Conference In Cape Town

Spread the love

Cape Town – The cases of fugitive Malawian preacher Shepherd Bushiri and controversial Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo have taken centre stage at the 15th Commonwealth Regional Conference for Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Africa, currently underway in Cape Town.

Hosts of the conference, South Africa’s Special Investigating Unit (SIU), head, Advocate Andy Mothibi, confirmed to SABC that Bushiri’s issue is a priority.

The conference brings together anti-corruption bodies from 21 Commonwealth African countries and is being held under the theme: “Enhancing Inclusive Participation of State and Non-State Actors to Prevent and Combat Corruption.”

Authorities in South Africa have intensified investigations into Chivayo and Bushiri, both accused of orchestrating complex cross-border fraud and money laundering schemes that have drawn regional concern.

Wicknell Chivayo: Election Tender Scandal Unravels

Chivayo is under investigation by South Africa’s Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), the South African Revenue Service (SARS), and the police, following revelations that Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Finance paid over R1.1 billion to Ren-Form, a Johannesburg-based printing company contracted—without tender—to supply election materials for Zimbabwe’s 2023 polls. Over R800 million of that money was allegedly funneled into companies linked to Chivayo, including Intratrek Holdings and Dolintel Trading.

A confidential FIC report details how payments were rapidly disbursed into Chivayo-controlled entities and then further redistributed to other companies and individuals in suspicious transactions. Among the payouts were R351 million to Asibambeki Platinum Group, R5.4 million to luxury car dealer Daytona, and R4 million to Strauss Scher Inc, a law firm.

Chivayo has denied wrongdoing, claiming the transactions were legitimate business dealings. However, leaked audio recordings—allegedly of Chivayo—bragging about bribing senior Zimbabwean officials to secure the contract have undermined his defence. Although he later apologised to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and other officials named in the tapes, he stopped short of denying the alleged payments.

This is not Chivayo’s first brush with the law. He was convicted of fraud in early 2000. Despite this, he has remained politically well-connected, often seen accompanying Mnangagwa at state functions.

Shepherd Bushiri: Prophet on the Run

Meanwhile, South African authorities have reiterated their determination to extradite self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri, who fled to Malawi in 2020 while facing charges of fraud, money laundering, and racketeering involving over R100 million.

Bushiri and his wife Mary were arrested in South Africa but skipped bail, claiming threats to their lives. Since then, Malawi has resisted extradition attempts, citing legal and procedural concerns, while South African prosecutors maintain the couple should face justice for defrauding investors through elaborate “miracle seed” schemes under the guise of religious donations.

The Bushiri case remains a high-profile example of how religious figures can manipulate transnational networks to evade prosecution, frustrating efforts by African anti-corruption agencies.

Regional Crackdown Looms

With mounting evidence, both Chivayo and Bushiri are now considered high-value targets in regional anti-corruption efforts. As discussions in Cape Town continue, law enforcement agencies across the continent are being urged to collaborate more closely in tracking, extraditing, and prosecuting politically connected criminals.

South Africa, which loses billions annually to procurement corruption, hopes the conference will galvanise regional resolve to curb illicit financial flows and dismantle networks that profit from state capture.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...