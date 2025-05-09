Latest On Mai Jeremia Case

Two men accused of gang raping socialite Ashley Masendeke, popularly known as “Mai Jeremia,” were remanded in custody on Monday, 05 May, by Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa.

The suspects, Thabo Blessing Dube (27) from Chitungwiza and Martin Charlie (25) from Manresa, will return to court tomorrow for a ruling on their bail application.

According to prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi, on 09 April 2025, Dube contacted the victim, inviting her to a business meeting, but they failed to meet that day.

On 30 April 2025, she allegedly received a WhatsApp message from Charlie, and they met at Megawatt along Samora Machel Avenue, where he drove her to number 11 Frank Johnson, Eastlea, for business. Said Chonzi:

“The second accused (Charlie) went into the building pretending to go and see his boss, and he came back in a few minutes.

“The first accused (Dube) came with a certain lady called Sbahle, and they entered the car.

“The second accused drove to town, where Sbahle dropped off and then drove to Eastlea, where he parked at number 15 Frank Johnson Avenue, Harare.

“The first accused went into the building, and the second accused told the complainant to go inside the room where the meeting was supposed to be held.

“The complainant was shocked to see a bed, and when she turned back, she saw the second accused locking the door, and the first accused entered the room using the other door, locked it and started to laugh.

“The complainant cried for help but was silenced by the first accused, who told her not to anger the second accused and ordered her to remove her clothes.”

The court heard that Charlie pushed her onto the bed and undressed her, while Dube forced her to perform oral sex.

The two allegedly took turns to rape her while forcing themselves on her mouth. Said Chonzi:

“After the act, the complainant went to the bathroom where the second accused was, and he again had sexual intercourse with her once without her consent.

“The first accused also had sexual intercourse with her for the second time without her consent.”

The court heard that the accused booked an InDrive for the complainant, and she went home, where she filed a police report.

