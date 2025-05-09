We Are Rebuilding Economy: Mutsvangwa

By Tinashe Sambiri

Harare – ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has called for cooperation from South African authorities in curbing what he described as “subversive activities” by Zimbabwean nationals operating from across the Limpopo.

Speaking at a ZANU PF media briefing in Harare on Thursday, Mutsvangwa expressed concern over individuals he referred to as Nyokayemabhunu and Geza, alleging that they are attempting to destabilize Zimbabwe while residing in South Africa.

“Zimbabwean citizens plotting subversive activities while in South Africa will not succeed,” Mutsvangwa declared. “South Africa is a sister republic, and such actions will be met with the full force of the law.”

He emphasized that the ruling party, ZANU PF, remains focused on stabilizing the country’s economy and restoring confidence in key sectors such as agriculture and retail.

“We are creating an economy which will reduce retention on our exports,” he said. “ZANU PF wants to maintain price stability for retailers and farmers. Farmers are happy—the tobacco selling price is worth it for those in Hurungwe and other parts. This gives Zimbabwe a comparative advantage on global markets.”

Turning to internal party matters, Mutsvangwa confirmed that President Mnangagwa had overseen disciplinary proceedings during the latest Politburo meeting, though no members were expelled.

“The President yesterday presided over a number of disciplinary matters. He wants the party to be united—he does not want rumour mongering,” he said. “In Masvingo, there were grievances from some party members and they were given a reprimand. No one was expelled from the party.”

Mutsvangwa’s remarks come amid growing political tension and increased scrutiny of exiled Zimbabweans who have been critical of the government via online platforms. His call to South Africa for assistance suggests a hardening stance toward diaspora-based dissent.

WATCH | Chris Mutsvangwa slams Nyokayemabhunu and Blessed Geza



📹Rory Studios News, Facebook pic.twitter.com/WC4zwkWjYB — Crime Watch Zimbabwe (@crimewatchzw) May 8, 2025

