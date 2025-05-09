ZESA Speaks On Hwange Power Station Technical Fault

By A Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has provided further insight into the recent disruption at Hwange Power Station, attributing the incident to a chemical issue that damaged critical infrastructure and forced multiple units offline.

ZESA Holdings, the parent company of ZETDC, revealed on Sunday that the fault had led to increased electricity rationing nationwide. According to ZETDC, the problem originated from a leak in the boiler tube system, which was linked to the presence of acidic water.

In a detailed statement, the utility company said tests had shown abnormal water properties, with unusually low pH and high conductivity levels, suggesting contamination by acidic substances. This compromised all operational units at the facility and triggered a full shutdown.

“Investigations traced the root of the contamination to the water treatment plant. Immediate remedial steps were implemented, including disconnecting the treatment system and flushing the entire network,” the statement noted. “Water quality has since returned to acceptable standards, allowing plant operations to resume in stages.”

The acidic water reportedly caused significant damage to the boiler tubes, with serious leaks identified in Units 1 and 2. Units 3, 4, and 6, which were active during the event, are currently undergoing evaluations.

ZETDC said repair work is actively underway, with progress being made to bring all five impacted units back online. The utility outlined the following timeline:

“Repairs on Units 1 and 2 are ongoing, with Unit 1 expected to be restored between late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, 7 May 2025,” the statement said.

“Meanwhile, pressure tests and assessments continue on Units 3, 4, and 6, to be followed by necessary repair work. We anticipate full restoration of all five units by Friday, 9 May 2025.”

