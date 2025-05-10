Malawi-Bound Katiso Bus Reduced to Ashes in Gokomere Blaze

Spread the love

Gokomere, Zimbabwe – 10 May 2025

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | A Malawi-bound Katiso cross-border bus was completely gutted by fire early this morning at Gokomere along the Harare-Masvingo highway. The vehicle, which was carrying passengers destined for Malawi, was reduced to a charred shell in a matter of minutes—but miraculously, no injuries were reported.

According to eyewitnesses and footage shared by Road Watch Zimbabwe, the bus caught fire unexpectedly, forcing passengers to flee for their lives. By the time first responders and local motorists arrived, the vehicle had already been consumed by flames.

One observer, Engr Zinto Zinto, asked for clarification on the cause, prompting others to speculate that the blaze may have been due to engine overheating, a common risk for long-distance buses operating without proper maintenance. “Maybe it’s overheating,” responded a Facebook user, while another added, “These buses travelling long distances easily overheat.”

The incident has reignited concerns over the safety and mechanical integrity of international passenger buses operating across the region.

Meanwhile, in a humorous yet telling comment, Thulani Frank Chimwaza remarked in Shona, “Achimwene varamba kudzokera kumba,” loosely implying that even fate is resisting the idea of some passengers returning home.

Authorities have yet to release an official statement on the fire’s cause. Investigations are underway.

Passengers are urged to verify transport safety before embarking on long-haul travel.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...