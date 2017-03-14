25 Killled In Midlands Region Floods

OVER 25 people have been killed by floods that have wreaked havoc in the Midlands Province since the beginning of the rainy season.

Mberengwa, Gokwe North and Gokwe South districts recorded the most deaths in the province, said the Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs Cde Jason Machaya.

Speaking during the donation of blankets and food for over 400 families who were affected by the floods and which were sourced by platinum miner Mimosa Mining Company in Zvishavane last Friday, Cde Machaya said some were killed by lightning.

“To date we have lost over 25 people to flooding since the beginning of the rainy season. However, many deaths occurred in Gokwe North, Gokwe South and Mberengwa.

“These three districts received more rains which saw rivers flooding which killed many people who attempted to cross the flooded rivers. Some were struck by lightning,” said Cde Machaya.

He said the floods left a trail of destruction in the Midlands Province and several families were left homeless.

The Minister said more than 10 bridges were either swept away or extensively damaged. Hundreds of livestock, including goats and chickens as well as the maize crop were swept away too.

He said Government with assistance from non-governmental organisations like the Red Cross and companies like Mimosa Mining Company was now moving in to assist the affected villagers to avert a humanitarian disaster.

@pchitumba1

