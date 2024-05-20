ED Demotes Grace Mugabe’s Brother And Secretly Engages Welshman for 2030

By ZimEye Editorial | Analysis | Emmerson Mnangagwa has reshuffled the ZANU PF leadership removing former First Lady Grace Mugabe’s brother Mike Bimha from the powerful National Commissariat to just an ordinary politburo member and replacing Jacob Mudenda with Patrick Chinamasa at the Legal Secretariat.

Mnangagwa is putting a team that backs him for a third term. He is doubtlessly putting up a team to give him a loophole to extend his presidency into a third term because Bimha once said Mnangagwa can not go to the third term, a statement that sealed his fate.

Mnangagwa recently deployed emissaries to negotiate with Nelson Chamisa loyale Jameson Timba, who refused the talks. He then swiftly shifted into meetings with the controversial Welshman Ncube and his IPU condemned agent, Sengezo Tshabangu.

This development has been confirmed in parallel interviews in which Mnangagwa’s spokesman George Charamba has confirmed that Welshman Ncube is engaged in secret meetings with Mnangagwa in recent weeks.

Ncube is the godfather and the sole beneficiary of the Sengezo Tshabangu recalls that forced the country’s most popular politician Chamisa to dump his Citizen Coalition for Change party.

Ncube is also the beneficiary of a USD25million ponzi scam called Qoki that enriched him from selling fake residential stands to diaspora women from Matebeleland.

The development makes both Welshman Ncube and Mnangagwa politicians with super powers overnight.

Commenting Ncube has replied as follows-

@Welshman_Ncube you represented Sithule Tshuma on 17 Feb by mediating for her that Qoki Woodville 1 ladies uplift the caveat. This was in absence of Sithule who declined to join the meeting apparently under doctors orders 4 bed rest. — Patience Mokoena (@Zuence) March 19, 2024

