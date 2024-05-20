Zanu PF Inflates Number Of Opposition Defectors

By Political reporter- Zanu PF claims that it has admitted 200,000 former MDC supporters into the party over the past five years.

To facilitate this transition, the party has established a department named Kumusha/Home/Ekhaya (KHE), aimed at attracting opposition members.

Former MDC lawmaker Blessing Chebundo is heading the department.

State media reports that recent notable defections in the Mashonaland West province include opposition figures Gift Konjani, Takalani Matibe, and Virginia Mafuta.

