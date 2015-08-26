BREAKING NEWS: “Jarzin Man” Dies

48

No one will ever forget the voice that used to shout “JARZIN” every morning on ZBC then Radio Two now Radio Zimbabwe.

That was the voice of non other than Lazarus Tembo one of the finest radio and television personalities from Zimbabwe.

The man behind that voice has died.

“Lazzie T” as Tembo was popularly known died in the United Kingdom on Tuesday.

Announcing the death of Tembo former colleague at the ZBC and close associate, Eric Ramsley Knight, described Tembo as the greatest voice to come out of the ZBC.

“Ladies and gentlemen, comrades and friends, media colleagues and fellow Zimbabweans, it is with great sadness and sorrow that I share the news of the death of one of the finest broadcasters the country has ever produced, Mr Lazarus Tembo,” said Knight in a media announcement.

Tembo was the original presenter of the popular ZBC TV programme Mvenge Mvenge. He was also producer and presenter of several local music promoting programmes on both ZBC TV and radio.

However, most Zimbabweans will remember him for the breakfast radio quiz show Jarzin man which was broadcast on Radio 2 at 6:45 every morning. Tembo would also be remembered for his scintillating presentation of the popular Radio Two Top Twenty count down on Saturdays.

Commenting on the death of Tembo, one Tariro Mhandu described him as every school child’s morning alarm to school.

“Tembo was every child’s alarm to school. The moment you heard the Jarzin shout on radio and you are not yet around the school you would know you were late for school,” he said.

Details on the death of the veteran broadcaster are still coming through. Tembo’s death comes at a time when Zimbabweans are still mourning the death of yet another gallant Zimbabwean personality in the form of footballer Willard Mashinkila Khumalo who will be buried in Bulawayo on Thursday.

  • Observer

    Thought Admire Taderera was the Jarzin Man

  • Sakorzy

    Neni wo Jarzin mutengo wakaderera

  • Greenbush

    Vanhu vemapepa vaakunyepa manje, I know Admire Taderera……….

  • Prof. Dr. Jihad Aziz

    He did present the programme. It’s true. He took over from Admire

  • Mai Fatso

    Wellington Mbofana ndiye OG Jarzin Man. Ana Taderera vakazongogara nhaka.

  • Blessing Bere

    Pic please. Ndamukanganwa ini. Thot is was done by Admire Taderera and Forbes Kahari chete.

  • Timex007

    Wow, Mai Fatso. Now here is someone who knows the history of radio broadcasting in Zimbabwe. Jarzin!!! J-A-R-Z-I-N. Thanks for reminding us Mai Fatso. And the name Wellington Mbofana also reminds of of Ishmael Kadungure . . . Surf-Pick-Box-Show. And of course there was also, “Ndikati nzve-e-e kwaAmato!” by the man himself Jay Cee Makamba (James Makamba).

    Now waiting to see someone asking if “makaradi” also listened to Radio 2 Kkkkkkk 🙂

  • Observer

    Thanks Mai Fatso for that update

  • Observer

    Ephraim Chamba. Remember him ?

  • tafamutekwe

    The Jarzin man was like a James Bond series of movies. many personalities anchored the commercial programme sponsored by the then thriving Jarzin stores. Amongst the early Jarzinman were the late Wellington Mbofana and the late Ishmael Kadungure before Admire Taderera also took over.

  • Bayethe muzukulu

    I remember when Lazarus took over from admire I think. It was quite a change. Just as much as admire had taken over from Forbes.

  • Bayethe muzukulu

    Wellington mbofana was indeed the original jarzin man. Lazarus also did razor an sketch I think. Kumboyedza supermarket jcj, amato, jcj

  • MUSINDO(MAKANYA)VIGORONY-HOVIO

    ……..ndiko kunezvekudya zvenemitengo yakadereraaaaaaa

  • ruwizhi

    Sad indeed. J-A-R-Z-I-N Jarzinman remember him very well

  • Idi Amin Rorbeto Mugabage

    Research research and more research… who is lying here… you or the editor? Its you.

  • Steve Kavhai

    You really know what you are talking about. Wally was the original J.A.R.Z.I.N man

  • Sunshine Salisbury

    Its all about where and when you were born. The jarrzin man programe started in the 70s. Ephraim Chamba and Wally Mbofana were the first presenters…

  • Francis Hoko

    True Admire is the real Jarzin man for those who religiously followed the program. Thot it was Admire who had died. Never the less Tembo was also a fine presenter in his own way.

  • Ngwenayasvinura

    Ko idzo grosa dza Jarzin dzichiko here “kwaKoffman., kuna Bank Street , nepakanangana nema bhazi pa Charge Office”?

  • dhehwa72

    Thanks for bringing this lineage, I always linked the Jarzin Man with Admire Taderera

  • dhehwa72

    even me thought it was Admire Taderera , he made the show his and truly entertaining and ndaigara ndakanonoka kuenda kuchikoro because of that show

  • Sumitup

    if ours were a normal country this one would be declared a national hero

  • gerro

    Yea..ndaiziwa yepadhuze nepa market square mabhaxi Eli Mufakose, Kambuzuma ne Mabvuku.

  • gerro

    Muchapenga imi..invisible man we Jezere (Jarzin) like my mbuya would call it..oiita National Hero ye zvemitengo yakaderera!