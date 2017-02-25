Cowboy Mugabe Ready To Shoot Enemies

Shyleen Mtandwa| President Robert Mugabe celebrated his 93rd birthday with a message, wearing a cowboy hat what appeared like a warning shot to his many enemies within the ruling party and in the country, that he is still the only game in town, “ready to shoot”.

In typical Machiavellian fashion, the 93 year old despot Mugabe seems always to outwit his enemies, keeping them guessing as to his next move, playing his cards close to his chest as he ruthlessly crushes dissent.

The highlight of his birthday celebration today was the following quote, “People who are busy forming their own groupings saying vaMugabe must go, I ask myself where should I go?”

The message to desperate Zimbabweans in need of change was simply that the cowboy is going nowhere.