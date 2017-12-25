First Lady Mnangagwa Lambasts Own Husband’s Work

By Paul Nyathi First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa took a swipe at prison authorities and the Ministry In Charge of Prisons for the appalling conditions at the country’s prisons.

Mrs Mnangagwa who spent Christmas morning with female inmates at Chikurumbi Prison told the inmates that conditions in the prisons cannot be allowed to continue as they are, putting blame on the Ministry responsible for the substandard conditions in the facility.

The First Lady may have quickly forgotten that her husband Emmerson Mnangagwa who is now the President was until a month ago the Minister of Justice responsible for prisons. “I visited the places where you, sleep, bath and even eat and was shocked because the place are not fit for human habitation,” said the First Lady.

She promised the inmates in front of the prison authorities and Ministry officials who had accompanied that the conditions in the prison must be worked on and completed by end of January next year. Mrs Mnangagwa shared Christmas goodies with the 180 female inmates in the prison which also houses 15 children under the age of 12 who are staying with their mothers in the filthy conditions.