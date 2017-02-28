“Islamic Jihad” for Zimbabwe: Mugabe Minister Finally Speaks

VIDEO LOADING…Please refresh to watch

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Lazarus Dokora has ranked Islam as the number 1 religion for Zimbabwe. Minister Dokora claimed to parents and teachers yesterday that at independence in 1980, Islam was Zimbabwe’s first religion…

ISLAM ZIMBABWE's NUMBER 1 RELIGION IN 1980 – DOKORA ISLAM ZIMBABWE's NUMBER 1 RELIGION IN 1980 – DOKORA Posted by ZimEye on Tuesday, February 28, 2017

The minister last year banned the Bible and voluntary club Scripture Union before reinstating the organisation following protests after falsely claiming that it is part of the education curriculum.

Speaking yesterday, Dokora listed the Islamic religion as number one for Zimbabwe while pushing Christianity down to number 4.

While addressing panelists at a function covered by ZimEye.com, Dokora responded saying (VIDEO LOADING):

“And then of course there were the questions raised that: ‘is my my child going to be taught Islam?, is my my child going to be taught indigenous religion?’ said Dokora.

He continued saying, “in 1980 the curriculum that we fashioned for the republic, includes Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, Christianity, Bhudiism. I was a teacher….” WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

