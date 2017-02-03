Joyce Mujuru -A Biblical Saul : A Critical Paradigm

Mujuru: I Was Never Part Of Mugabe's Syste Mujuru Grilled by Lawyer Mahere Posted by ZimEye on Thursday, February 2, 2017

By Don Chigumba | Hon. Joyce Mujuru declared during her recent interview with Fadzayi Mahere that she is a biblical Saul. This article seeks to disagree with Mujuru’s claim. Everyone including Christians and non Christians know that Saul was an evil man just like the perpetrators of the Gukurahundi who slaughtered 20,000 innocent Zimbabweans in Matabeleland from the early 1980s to 1986. Saul was later converted when God appeared to him in form of lighting on his way to Damascus.

The narratives of Saul’s conversion educate us that evil people are there to stay and God has no power to kill them. That is why the evil leaders of ZANU PF including Joyce Mujuru (who killed 20,000 innocent Zimbabweans in Matabeleland) are even blessed and having life expectancy of above 92 years. I am still hopeful that one day they will see God via lighting on their way to Chimoio and Nyadzonya.

I was shocked to hear Joyce Mujuru claiming that she is a biblical Saul. I thought she made a mistake by depicting her personality to that of biblical Saul. My feeling is that Joyce Mujuru resembles ‘a biblical Judas Iscariot’, a position which I will defend in this article. There is a world of difference between Mujuru and the biblical Saul and it is therefore difficult for me to agree with Mujuru’s wishful thinking.

Four reasons why Joyce Mujuru is different from the biblical Saul:

Number One – Joyce Mujuru with the help of her evil colleagues (from ZANU PF) murdered 20,000 innocent Zimbabweans during their ‘moment of madness’ in Matabeleland. They even broke the record set by Adolf Hitler. According to the evidence on the ground, the figure of the victims of the biblical Saul is not clear but strong evidence is pointing to a conclusion that Saul murdered less than 1000 innocent Christians in order to protect his god. Basing on figures given above, claiming that Joyce Mujuru is a biblical Saul (in murdering innocent people) is like believing that Robert Mugabe is the son of God.

Number Two – Saul was an evil poor person while Joyce Mujuru is an evil and corrupt rich person. She even failed to disclose the source of her family’s wealth. Her husband Solomon Mujuru is said to have benefited unnecessarily from government tenders and had no record of paying taxes to the government. I urge Joyce Mujuru to provide evidence against these claims.

Number Three – Saul was converted (saw God via lighting) on his way to Damascus, the event was a turning point in his life and he effectively became an ambassador of Christ. There is no evidence that Joyce Mujuru was converted, the Joyce Mujuru of yesterday is the same Joyce Mujuru of today. Some may want to argue that she saw God’s lighting the morning when the copse her husband Solomon Mujuru was found in a house that he grabbed from the former white commercial farmer. However, there is no evidence to support the claim because the media did not report on such an event.

Number Four – Saul changed his name to Paul soon after the conversion and he saw God. Saul apologized before the world and God. Instead of apologizing before the Zimbabweans, Joyce Mujuru is even refusing to admit her evil role in ZANU PF government during the moment of madness. She claimed that she was not responsible for all atrocities committed by ZANU PF. Joyce Mujuru should learn from Saul in order for her to become the biblical Saul.

Joyce Mujuru is similar to the biblical Judas Iscariot because of her love of free and corrupt wealth. The MDC-T should be careful, having coalition with such persons is like a coalition between Satan and God.

The results of the just ended Bikita election exposed the political weakness of Joyce Mujuru. She was advised to push for reforms before the election but she refused the advise. Her party was humiliated and she cannot be a trusted flag bearer. There is no evidence to support the claim that Joyce Mujuru has strong support base in Zimbabwe. Even if elections are to be held today, ZANU PF will win because the electoral process is not even.

While in London, Joyce Mujuru declared that she would contest against ZANU PF ‘with or without’ reforms because she thought, venturing into politics is a romantic affair. Just like what happened to Saul on his way to Damascus, what happened to Mujuru in Bikita by-election should teach her a great lesson in politics. I once said that only God and ZANU PF know the electoral processes in Zimbabwe and I thought that Mujuru was listening.

Mujuru and the rest of the opposition parties should concentrate on electoral reforms even at the cost of blood. Time is ticking away and the opposition has nothing to offer on electoral reforms. MDC-T should not concentrate much on Mujuru coalition, they should focus on election reforms. Even if MDC-T is to have a strong coalition with Jesus Christ, they will still loose election to ZANU PF thieves. Mujuru is there to disturb MDC-T’s focus on electoral reforms and that is how ZANU PF project works.

Don Chigumba is a Political Analyst Based in South Africa