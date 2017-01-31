Man Brutally Kills Wife Over HIV Allegations

Terrence Mawawa, Buhera | A local man has crushed his wife’s head, killing her instantly after discovering the woman was taking anti-retroviral drugs behind his back.

Titus Mabvuregudo (23) of Mavhura Village in Buhera accused his wife of infecting him with HIV before murdering her. Mabvuregudo was arrested last week under case number CR24/O1/17 for contravening Section 47 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform)Act Chapter 9:23.

Mabvuregudo was also charged with intentionally killing his wife, Rejoice Balewa. “The accused had a heated argument with the now deceased Balewa. The accused’s mother, Netsai Rungarara witnessed the whole incident.

She tried to restrain her son but her efforts were futile,”read a police report. Mabvuregudo hid the deceased’s body in a shallow grave. Mabvuregudo pleaded guilty and he led the police to the scene of the crime where he used a stone to crush his wife’s head. “Mabvuregudo killed his wife as the two were going to the fields where they wanted to till the land.”

“Mabvuregudo’s mother noticed the altercation from a distance and ran towards the two.However when she arrived , Mabvuregudo’s wife was bleeding profusely.Her head was badly hurt,”said a villager. Mabvuregudo told the police he killed his wife because he had infected her with HIV. He is expected to appear in court soon facing murder charges.