Mangoma Refuses To Endorse Tsvangirai

Shyleen Mtandwa | The Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe (RDZ) President Elton Steers Mangoma will not endorse MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai as leader of the grand coalition.

Mangoma’s spokesman Pishayi Muchauraya, responded on social media to perceptions that his party had together with other opposition parties endorsed Tsvangirai to lead the opposition’s grand coalition which will challenge President Robert Mugabe in 2018.

Said Mucharauraya, “I wish to clear the air on one of your posts this Sabbath in which you suggested that the RDZ President Elton Steers Mangoma has endorsed someone (Tsvangirai) for President. That information is false and misleading.”

He went further to write, “The fact of the matter is that it is RDZ which has endorsed Elton Steers Mangoma as its sole candidate to seek selection in leading the grand coalition if the need arises.”

In the event that there is an open contest to lead the coalition, Mangoma will challenge Tsvangirai.