Mangoma Refuses To Endorse Tsvangirai

3

Shyleen Mtandwa | The Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe (RDZ) President Elton Steers Mangoma will not endorse MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai as leader of the grand coalition.

Mangoma’s spokesman Pishayi Muchauraya, responded on social media to perceptions that his party had together with other opposition parties endorsed Tsvangirai to lead the opposition’s grand coalition which will challenge President Robert Mugabe in 2018.

Said Mucharauraya, “I wish to clear the air on one of your posts this Sabbath in which you suggested that the RDZ President Elton Steers Mangoma has endorsed someone (Tsvangirai) for President. That information is false and misleading.”

He went further to write, “The fact of the matter is that it is RDZ which has endorsed Elton Steers Mangoma as its sole candidate to seek selection in leading the grand coalition if the need arises.”

In the event that there is an open contest to lead the coalition, Mangoma will challenge Tsvangirai.

 

 

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    “Our country, our wealth and our future depends on the choice we are about to make in the next coming months. For us, before anyone try follow what others did by endorsing Morgan yesterday at the NERA rally, they need to share with us what changed between 2013 and now with Morgan. So far we have seen none. If it’s based on popularity at the rallies, that’s not enough. We cannot afford another 5 years of Mugabe. I believe in a coalition that is built on solid foundation not on shaky ground in which deceit is used as the mortar to bind the entities together. No. Senor,” said Maxwell Shumba, the leader of ZimFirst.

    This is probably the only sensible thing said by all those who attended the NERA demo last Wednesday! We all accept that President Mugabe and Zanu PF rigged the 2013 elections and that we need to implement the reforms to stop the vote rigging. Why then are we pretending that the opposition can still win the elections even with no reforms?

    Tsvangirai and friends were warned not to contest the 2013 elections with no reforms in place and they ignored the warned. The whole nation has paid dearly for it by having the corrupt and tyrannical Zanu PF dictatorship back into power. We will be foolish to make the same mistake again.

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    The idea of a contested election is a good one!

  • Kajawu

    This endorsement issue which is being peddled in the media. Is it the the normal way how these political deals are done or reporters want to influence people’s opinions. Why not let the process fold on its on so that it becomes credible. Just because Mutasa and a few opposition leaders speak in favour of Tswangirai, does not mean every one in opposition is of the same view. Why does Tswangirai want to be endorsed outside CODE and why did he not join the group so he could obtain a legitimate endorsement. The fact that he wants to be endorsed outside CODE raises a lot of questions which I shall not dwell upon here. Those opposition party leaders have their own code of conduct which I think also covers that they would act as one group when it comes to the issue of a presidential candidate. and to show this, they have been rotating the presidency which is in another way of running away from a situation where one political party feels it can dominate other parties. Fast forward to Dr Mujuru, she is playing it in her chest and if she decides to join CODE, the the game is game on for Tswangirai. She may negotiate her way in CODE and thus deal a major blow to the MDC leader’s ambitions of leading all opposition parties. MDC T knows that alone and isolated there is not a single chance it can win the elections. The fact that Mujuru did not show up in the organised match in Harare is pregnant with speculations and a lot of other parties did not show up. This no show in my view could be a reaction to how the MDC T wants to handle issues and deeming itself to be superior to other political parties. But, for 15 years they have tried to go it alone and for the 15 years they have come down crashing more so, in the last elections where they even lost Some parts of Matebeleland to Zanu PF because of a split with MDC Ncube. Thus, endorsement is a term that is misleading and confusing and selecting a leader of a particular political party without undergoing certain processes and procedures that are necessary to make everyone happy. Drop it and instead promote a dialogue between political parties. Considering that MDC T has the most support, there is no argument about that, why do they shy away from a dialogue with other parties to win the right to lead. Or they want to tell us that the likes of Biti and Ncube are chief tacticians where they could not win arguments. we are very away of the caliber of Biti and Ncube , MDC _T should present its case to other political parties in a round table than the media