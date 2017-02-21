Mugabe Speaks On Pius Ncube Sex Scandal

Melanie Chimoyo | Pray for Mugabe’s death and meet your demise.

President Robert Mugabe has scoffed at Pastors praying for his death, citing in a rare exposition that former Archbishop Pius Ncube prayed for him to die, but instead had to leave his own profession after a hot sex scandal.

Another Pastor, Patrick Mugadza is languishing in remand prison after prophesying that Mugabe will die on October 2017, he is charged with insulting the office of the President.

In an interview with the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), Mugabe who turns 93 said of the prophecies for his death, “They are wishes, so they change their wishes into prophecies, or dreams perhaps but hardly any dreams I would like to think.”

“Their wishes that this man must go, and the man is not going, so year in year out it’s the same wish. I don’t care about them anymore. We had some Pastors even praying for my death, and even a Bishop of my church, the one from Matebeleland we later caught with a woman, and he stopped it,” said Mugabe as he reminded of Ncube’s fate.

Pius Ncube, who was in 2007 humiliated by Mugabe when the latter filmed a sex tape of him with a married woman. He was caught on camera flesh to flesh with his secretary who was someone’s wife.

Ncube recently made a reappearance in the public domain after years of silence, saying of the sex scandal, “I cannot say much at this time, because some of the stuff might affect some Catholics but the Government took it up and blew it out of proportion. Lots of statements, which were highly political, were made. So I shall let it lie. Probably after some time, say two or three years from now, I might sit down and write my memoirs, my version of what happened. Not just now. If I speak now I might injure some people. It appears it was never clear what happened.”